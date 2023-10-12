From Goblin: The Lonely God to Cheese In The Trap; Pick your best K-drama to enjoy this autumn

From Goblin: The Lonely God to Cheese in the Trap, K-dramas always give us a fuzzy feeling to enjoy every season. Autumn is here and to enjoy the weather with a cup of hot coffee and the best K-drama to suit the mood, here is a poll to choose your best pick for the season.

Goblin: The Lonely God, Cheese in the Trap and more K-dramas to enjoy this fall

K-dramas never fail to impress us with the visuals and the backgrounds. Some of the series have the best portrayal of the seasons and since autumn is already here, let us appreciate a few shows with the best portrayal. The first drama that comes to mind when we think of fall is Goblin: The Lonely God. The season is more than just a background for the drama as the characters are connected by a maple leaf. Cheese in the Trap is another drama which incorporates autumn. From Kim Go Eun's hair to the clothes, everything follows the season's palette. Pick your best autumn K-drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat