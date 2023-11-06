From Goblin’s grim reaper to Tale of the Nine Tailed’s fox; 10 iconic roles of birthday boy Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook is a renowned South Korean actor, model, host, and entertainer affiliated with King Kong by Starship Entertainment, born on November 6, 1981. He recently made headlines for his role in the upcoming drama Single in Seoul where he’ll be seen opposite Im Soo Jung.

Throwback to Lee Dong Wook’s nostalgic journey as he turns 42

Dong Wook embarked on his acting career in 1999 following his victory in the V-NESS model contest of that year. His debut took place in a single-episode MBC drama, where he was noticed by the drama's producer, who subsequently cast him in the teen drama School 2. Lee's rising stardom received a significant boost with his standout performance in School 3.

Lee Dong Wook achieved widespread fame with the 2005 romantic comedy My Girl. This drama series not only garnered immense popularity in both domestic and international markets across Asia but also propelled him to the status of a Korean Wave star. Notably, in the same year, Dong Wook also recommenced his academic journey at Joongbu University, focusing on a major in media and broadcasting arts.

Following the completion of his mandatory military service in June 2011, where he served under the National Defense Public Relations Service, Lee Dong Wook received the Best Supporting Actor honors at both the 5th Annual DramaFever Awards and the 13th Annual Soompi Awards for his portrayal as a grim reaper in the popular drama Goblin.

These K-dramas starring Lee Dong Wook are absolute must-watches

My Girl: It is a South Korean television series from 2005 that featured Lee Da Hae, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joon Gi, and Park Si Yeon. This romantic comedy was a collaborative project between Kallista Co. Ltd. and DSP Entertainment (now DSP Media) and was broadcast on SBS from December 2005 to February 2006. The series not only enjoyed immense success during its airing, securing the top spot in its time slot, but it also achieved a remarkable peak viewership rating of 24.9%.

Bitter Sweet Life: A K-drama series from 2008 that was broadcast on MBC. Characterized by its dark melodramatic tone, fragmented narrative, and poignant voice-overs that reveal the characters' emotional turmoil, this show was acclaimed for its audacious depiction of middle-aged romance, and adultery, and its incorporation of mystery and noir elements.

Of note, Bitter Sweet Life marked the reunion of Lee Dong Wook and Park Si Yeon, who had previously worked together in My Girl.

Scent of a Woman: With the cast comprising Kim Sun A, Lee Dong Wook, Um Ki Joon, and Seo Hyo Rim, Scent of a Woman graced the screens on SBS from July to September, 2011, spanning a total of 16 episodes.

The story revolves around a woman in her mid-thirties who, upon discovering that she has only six months to live, makes the brave choice to leave her oppressive job. She embarks on a journey to Japan, where she encounters a charming and affluent stranger. As they start ticking off items from her bucket list, their love story blossoms.

Hotel King: Featuring an ensemble cast including Lee Dong Wook, Lee Da Hae, Lim Seul Ong, Wang Ji Hye, Lee Deok Hwa, and Kim Hae Sook, Hotel King graced the screens of MBC from April to July 2014, spanning 32 episodes. The K-drama revolves around the intricate tale of the illegitimate child of the Hotel CIEL's owner, who transforms into a prominent hotelier with the aim of exacting revenge and dismantling the very foundation of Hotel CIEL. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he falls in love with the hotel president's daughter, the designated successor, and becomes determined to shield her and Hotel CIEL from a multitude of adversaries, including the vice president with a covert takeover agenda.

Bubble Gum: Bubble Gum is a South Korean television series that features Lee Dong Wook, Jung Ryeo Won, Lee Jong Hyuk, and Park Hee Von in the cast. The series was broadcast on tvN from October 2015. It's a romantic drama that unfolds within the unique settings of a hospital and a radio station, where individuals facing various challenges come together, finding solace and happiness through their connections.

Goblin: The Lonely and Great God: This is a standout K-drama with Gong Yoo in the lead, alongside a stellar cast including Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na, and Yook Sung Jae. Written by Kim Eun Sook, it aired on tvN from December 2016, to January 2017.

The final episode achieved an impressive 18.68% nationwide audience share, making it the sixth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. The show not only received critical acclaim but also became a cultural phenomenon in South Korea, earning several prestigious awards, including the Grand Prize (Daesang) for writer Kim Eun Sook and Best Actor for Gong Yoo at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards.

Hell Is Other People: Featuring Im Si Wan and Lee Dong Wook, this drama is an adaptation of the Naver webtoon series Strangers from Hell by Kim Yong Ki. It serves as the second installment in OCN's Dramatic Cinema project, seamlessly merging film and drama elements, and was broadcast from August to October, 2019.

Touch Your Heart: Touch Your Heart is a 2019 K-drama that features Yoo In Na and Lee Dong Wook in the lead roles. Adapted from the web novel of the same name, initially published in 2016 on KakaoPage, the series graced the screens of tvN from February to March 2019.

This romantic comedy unfolds the story of a lawyer and a renowned actress whose life takes a nosedive after being embroiled in a scandal with a third-generation chaebol. To secure a role in a famous writer's drama, she pretends to be the lawyer's secretary, leading to a delightful rom-com narrative.

Tale of the Nine Tailed: This drama, comprising 16 episodes, aired on tvN from October to December 2020. It stars Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum and is characterized as an urban dark fantasy narrative, revolving around a gumiho who integrates into the city and a producer who is in pursuit of it.

Bad and Crazy: A Yoo Seon Dong directoral and co-produced by Studio Dragon and Mink Entertainment, this series boasts a cast led by Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Han Ji Eun, and Cha Hak Yeon. As an iQIYI original series, the show unfolds the tale of a capable yet morally compromised detective whose world is turned upside down by an enigmatic, justice-driven force. The K-drama made its debut on both tvN and iQIYI in December 2021 and concluded its run in January 2022.

