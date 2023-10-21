From Gong Yoo in Goblin to Jun Ji Hyun in The Legend of the Blue Sea; pick your favorite mythical creature

Fantasy K-dramas have consistently garnered affection from fans. And what makes these fantasy K-dramas special? It is the mythical leads within the show. These mythical creatures draw inspiration from various lore and mythologies across the globe. Although some of these beings may have initially appeared scary, the unique way in which K-dramas have portrayed them has a remarkable ability to make viewers not only appreciate but also swoon for these extraordinary characters.

From Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook in Goblin to Jun Ji Hyun in The Legend of the Blue Sea, pick your favorite mythical creature in K-dramas from the poll below.

Mythical creatures in K-dramas

Goblin tells the story of Kim Shin, who is an immortal Goblin and is in search of his bride who can free him from his immortality. With Goblin, Grim Reaper, Ghosts, Gods, and a few reincarnations here and there, this K-drama is a whole fantasy buffet. On the other hand, The Legend of the Blue Sea tells the tale of Se Hwa, a mermaid who tries to adapt to the human world as she follows a con man, Heo Joon Jae. But as it turns out, their connection is way deeper than just limiting itself to the present times.

Be it Goblin, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From The Stars, Tale Of The Nine Tailed, and more, fantasy K-dramas are always a treat. Pick your favorite from the poll below-

