From Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung to Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah: Pick your FAVORITE August K-drama couple

August features some unique K-dramas. From the thrilling action-filled Moving to the fantasy-based Destined With You and Behind Your Touch. But one thing common in all these K-dramas is romance. Whether it's Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung as the power couple in Moving or Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah falling for each other through magic in Destined With You, these couples have captured our hearts with their electrifying chemistry. It's time for you to take the poll and let us know which couple has the best chemistry of them all.

Best couple from August K-dramas

In Moving, there are two captivating couples. Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung form the show's power couple, reuniting after previously working together on projects in 2005 and 2012. This reunion has brought immense joy to veteran K-drama fans who are thrilled to see them together once more. Additionally, Lee Jung Ha and Go Yoon Jung share adorable puppy love chemistry, winning the hearts of fans with their sweet and awkward friendship and interactions.

In Destined With You, the lead roles are portrayed by Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah. This fantasy-based K-drama showcases the budding romance between the two characters, thanks to a magical intervention. What excites fans the most is the contrast between the two polar characters: Rowoon as the cold and aloof Jang Shin Yu, and Jo Bo Ah as the meticulous Lee Hong Jo.

In Behind Your Touch, Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min are featured in the lead roles. Fans have been delighted by their cute banter, and it's their bond that makes this couple so endearing. From the beginning, their relationship starts with a misunderstanding but later evolves into trust and a deeper understanding of each other.

Set in a traditional setting during a time of war, My Dearest tells the poignant story of Lee Jang Hyun (Namgoong Min) and Yoo Gil Chae (Ahn Eun Jin), a couple who find love but are forcibly separated during the Qing invasion of Joseon. Against the backdrop of conflict, war and despair, these two lovers cling to the hope of reuniting.

My Lovely Liar unveils a tale of a woman gifted with the ability to detect lies and a talented music producer concealing his true identity. Kim So Hyun portrays Mok Sol Hee, a character who has grown cynical due to her unique skill. Hwang Minhyun takes on the role of Kim Do Ha, her secretive neighbor with his own undisclosed reasons.

