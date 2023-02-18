From Heartstrings to Sisyphus: The Myth: Glancing at The Heirs’ Park Shin Hye’s best roles over the years

Park Shin Hye is a South Korean actress and singer. She gained recognition as a child on TV shows such as Stairway to Heaven (2003), and Tree of Heaven (2006). She went on to do many successful dramas and films and here are some of our favorite roles of hers :- Heartstrings:

'Heartstrings', which aired on MBC, is a drama about college students dreaming of becoming musicians. was introduced and became a hot topic. Park Shin Hye played the cheerful girl Kyu Won in the work. Park Shin Hye, who already showed off her boyish charm in SBS 'You're Beautiful', showed her own unique charm in this work as well. The sweet love story brewing in the drama takes us back to simpler times.

The Heirs: Park Shin Hye took on the role of Cha Eun Sang, who inherited poverty in 'The Heirs' and steadfastly overcame it despite the difficult reality. Park Shin-hye vividly captures the image of Cha Eun Sang, a 'heir to the poor' who bursts into tears, unable to cope with the pain, although she tries to live steadfastly without getting tired of the harsh reality through her desperate acting of tears. Park Shin Hye made any scene solemn by displaying high-level tear acting with her climax acting skills. She immersed herself in the character, maintained her emotions throughout, and then burst into tears at once as if she were bursting with energy throughout the drama, showing her excellent acting skills.

Pinocchio: A romance drama between a woman who cannot lie and a man who has lived under a false name, and the drama 'Pinocchio', which contains a message to the world as they grow up to be social affairs reporters, has been added to Park Shin Hye's box office hit. Her role got her more popularity as she was innocent yet fiery!