From Hwang In Yeop in True Beauty to Ryu Jung Yeol in Reply 1988; pick your best male second lead in K-dramas

Second lead syndrome is a term commonly used in K-dramas when fans find themselves rooting for the second lead, even though they support the main lead's relationship with the female lead. The second lead often captivates viewers with their charm and appeal, sometimes even outshining the main lead. In some cases, the supporting characters in K-dramas become more admirable and engaging than the protagonists, creating confusion and tension among fans.

Many have also come up with the idea that male leads belong to female leads and second leads belong to the audience. Many fans can’t help but root for these second leads. Han Seo Jun in True Beauty is a great example of the second lead syndrome, and so is Jung Hwan in Reply 1988.

Second male lead in K-dramas

Be it Han Ji Pyeong in Start Up, whom fans couldn't stop rooting for, or Gong Tae Kwang in School 2015; second male leads always steal hearts with their charming presence on screens. The selfless love of the second leads for the female protagonists often captures the hearts of many viewers. However, when they don't end up with the female leads, it can be heartbreaking for those who were rooting for them. But fans love them anyway with all their hearts. So, pick your favorite second male lead from the poll below-

