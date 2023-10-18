From Hyun Bin’s Secret Garden to Lee Jae Wook’s Alchemy of Souls; pick your favorite body-swap K-drama

The fantasy theme of body-swapping is a prevalent concept in K-dramas. This theme is often mixed with other genres offering diverse ways to enjoy the concept with different plots. It can involve souls switching between the two main leads, souls from the present swapping with a soul from the past, or even wandering dead souls wanting to fulfill their last wishes by switching with someone alive. From classic K-dramas like Secret Garden to mesmerizing Alchemy of Souls and more, there's a range of body-swap K-dramas to choose from. Feel free to pick your favorite in our poll below!

Body-swap K-dramas

In Secret Garden, a wealthy young CEO finds himself falling in love with a poor stuntwoman. The plot unfolds despite class differences, cultural traditions, and the strong objections of the man's mother.

In Alchemy of Souls, a potent sorceress inhabiting a blind woman's body crosses paths with a man from a prestigious family. The man seeks her assistance to alter his destiny.

In Mr. Queen, a successful and free-spirited chef, experiences a bizarre turn of events as he wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin during the Joseon period.

In Abyss, after facing untimely deaths in separate incidents, Cha Min and Go Se Yeon discover that they've been resurrected in new bodies that are unfamiliar to them.

In Oh My Ghost, the life of Na Bong Sun, a reserved assistant chef, takes a surprising turn when she is possessed by a female virgin ghost with a strong desire to satisfy her libido.

In The Beauty Inside, a problematic actress with an unusual problem encounters an airline company's executive director who has face blindness. As time progresses, love blossoms between these two unique individuals.

In Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Ha Jin travels 1000 years back in time and finds herself in the Goryeo Dynasty, inhabiting the body of a young girl named Hae Soo. Now trapped in another person's body, Ha Jin becomes embroiled in a power struggle against various ruthless contenders for the throne.

In A Time Called You, a young woman grieving the death of her boyfriend experiences an inexplicable journey back in time, occupying the body of a high school student. In this temporal shift, she encounters a student who bears a striking resemblance to her deceased boyfriend.

