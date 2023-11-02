From Itaewon Class to Fight for My Way; Pick best Park Seo Joon K-drama

Park Seo Joon will be appearing as Prince Yan in the upcoming Hollywood movie, The Marvels. Pick your best K-drama by the actor.

Written by Moumita Chakraborty Published on Nov 02, 2023   |  09:47 PM IST  |  8.9K
Fight for My Way, Itaewon Class: courtesy of KBS, JTBC
Fight for My Way, Itaewon Class: courtesy of KBS, JTBC

Key Highlight

Park Seo Joon's The Marvels is all set for its release this November. The actor has impressed us with his acting in multiple K-dramas and movies. He is versatile and mesmerizing. From playing a snobby company's President to playing the underdog, he has left a remarkable impact with the work that he has done. Here are a few of his bests. 

Best Park Seo Joon dramas

Park Seo Joon's The Marvels will be hitting the big screens on November 10 in India and fans are eagerly waiting for his first English release. The actor has given some stellar performances in Itaewon Class, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight For My Way, Kill Me  Heal Me, She Was Pretty and much more. He had also made a cameo appearance in the international hit Parasite. Pick best Park Seo Joon K-drama

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat.

Advertisement
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty
Moumita Chakraborty
Writer

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!