From J-Hope’s More to Jungkook’s Standing Next To You; pick your favorite title track by BTS members

In June 2022, BTS took the world by surprise when they announced their decision to embark on individual journeys as each member fulfilled their mandatory military service. The sequence commenced with J-Hope, who swiftly went solo with Jack In The Box before enlisting in the military. Subsequently, Jin collaborated with Coldplay on The Astronaut before his enlistment in December 2022. In 2023, SUGA assumed the spotlight, releasing the D-2 album and embarking on a world tour, culminating in his enlistment in September. RM followed with the release of Indigo, and later, Jimin and V unveiled their solo albums, Face and Layover, respectively. Finally, the youngest member of the group, Jungkook, also delighted fans with GOLDEN. Throughout their individual endeavors, all seven BTS members demonstrated unwavering love and support for one another.

Enlisted below are the lead tracks from the solo albums of the septet; vote for your favorite one.

