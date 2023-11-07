From Jennie's SOLO to Lisa's MONEY; Pick best track by BLACKPINK members as soloists

BLACKPINK is a major player in the K-pop world and a global influencer so the industry and people are also interested in their future group and individual activities. They finished their mega world tour in September before their contract expired. The BORN PINK tour started off in October last year in Seoul and a total of 34 cities were covered which attracted 1.8 million audience members. They also performed at the Coachella Music Festival which had an audience of 2,50,000 people. They are known for songs like Pink Venom, How You Like That, Shut Down and many more.

Best track by BLACKPINK members as soloists

BLACKPINK member Jennie was the first one of the group to make her solo debut in 2019 with the track SOLO. She was followed by Lisa and Rosé with their respective albums LALISA and R respectively in 2021. In 2023, Jisoo's track FLOWER from her album ME took the internet by storm. Pick the best track by BLACKPINK members as soloists from the poll.

