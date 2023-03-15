From Jungkook’s outfit change to RM’s comments, here are 5 highlights from BTS’ Jungkook’s latest live

BTS member and vocalist Jungkook did a live broadcast on his official SNS yesterday. Jungkook divided the live broadcast into 4 parts where he entertained fans with various jokes and outfit changes. Jungkook recently deleted his Instagram account and while doing so, he promised fans to be more active on Weverse and do live broadcasts more frequently. The BTS member has kept his word and has in fact been fairly active on the platform. Jungkook kept fans hooked to their screens as he kept switching from topics and outfits.

Take a look at 5 important moments from Jungkook’s latest live broadcast.

1 | Fans ask Jungkook to not drink

During the live broadcast, fans asked BTS’ Jungkook to not drink to which he responded by saying that he knows he should not do it but it's not like he was getting drunk all the time. Adding to the latter-mentioned comments, Jungkook also told fans that he is young and life is short.

2 | I want to go out with you, says Namjoon

In the comments section of the aforementioned live broadcast, BTS members RM and Jimin also made a brief appearance. While RM dropped a few flirtatious comments about wanting to date Jungkook, Jimin asked Jungkook to not do ‘drinking lives’. Responding to RM’s comments about wanting to date him, Jungkook added ‘how can you say something like that here?’

3 | Jungkook reveals quietly watching RM in his studio

When talking to and about fellow group member RM, Jungkook revealed that he had recently watched him work in his studio since RM has a habit of keeping the door open. Jungkook also praised RM for his consistency.

4. Jungkook’s reaction to fans asking him to speak in English

His latest live broadcast had Jungkook responding to a lot of repetitive fan requests. For example, when asked by a fan to speak in English, Jungkook politely responded by saying ‘I'm sorry I can't speak English well’.

5 | Jungkook’s immaculate outfit changes

Jungkook categorically distinguished between his three back-to-back live broadcasts by changing the vibe in his background and his outfit with every live.Throughout his live broadcast, the BTS member and vocalist kept his fans and Hyungs entertained. From repetitive questions to his Hyung’s dating proposal, Jungkook had on-brand replies for everything.

