From Kim Woo Bin to Woo Do Hwan; pick best on-screen bromance partner of Lee Min Ho

The bromance in K-Dramas often adds a delightful touch to our viewing experience, bringing humor and heartwarming moments to the series. Lee Min Ho's K-dramas are no exception, featuring memorable bromances with talented actors. From Kim Woo Bin in The Heirs to Woo Do Hwan in The King: Eternal Monarch, these on-screen partnerships contribute to the overall enjoyment of the shows. Cast your vote for your favorite Lee Min Ho bromance partner in the poll below.

Best bromance partner of Lee Min Ho

The Heirs narrate the tale of a young couple, Kim Tan (played by Lee Min Ho) and Cha Eun Sang (portrayed by Park Shin Hye), who grapple with societal restrictions and norms imposed by their families' divergent backgrounds, particularly the chaebol families. In this romantic drama, Kim Woo Bin takes on the role of Choi Young Do, the second male lead, and Kim Tan's ex-best friend and rival, as they both vie for the affection of Cha Eun Sang.

Despite Kim Woo Bin's off-screen amiable persona, his on-screen character, Choi Young Do, is initially portrayed as a bully and Kim Tan's former best friend. Young Do's antagonistic behavior towards Cha Eun Sang stems from his desire to provoke Tan, but as the story progresses, he finds himself developing genuine feelings for her. Amidst the moments of aggression, there are glimpses of bromance between the characters, reflecting their complex history as ex-best friends.

Interestingly, the relationship between Kim Woo Bin and Lee Min Ho off-screen appears to be more professional than their on-screen personas. Despite the characters' on-screen feud, the actors have maintained a friendly relationship, often visiting each other's sets and attending premieres together.

The bromance between King Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and his loyal royal bodyguard Jo Yeong (Kim Do Hwan) takes center stage in this K-drama. Their strong bond, forged since childhood, remains unshakable as they navigate the challenges of adulthood. From moments of cold detachment to heartwarming closeness, their brotherhood is a testament to years of companionship and trust. The dynamics between them, akin to a cat-and-mouse relationship, are both sweet and endearing.

This enduring bond, originating in their youth, transcends the constraints of space and time. Whether fiercely protecting Lee Gon or engaging in playful banter, Jo Yeong's relationship with him is unique and special. Beyond the screen, the real-life friendship between actors Lee Min Ho and Kim Do Hwan adds an extra layer of sweetness to their on-screen chemistry.

Boys Over Flowers unfolds the story of Geum Jan Di, a bright girl from humble beginnings, who finds herself in an exclusive high school dominated by the elite. There, she encounters the F4, a group of four incredibly wealthy boys, and her heart becomes entangled with one of them. The F4 consists of Lee Min Ho as Gu Jun Pyo, the group's leader and heir to the Shinhwa Group; Kim Hyun Joong as Yoon Ji Hu, the grandson of a former Korean president and the second male lead; Kim Bum as So Yi Jung, a skilled potter from a family that owns the country's largest art museum; and Kim Joon as Song Woo Bin, a member whose family runs the country's largest construction company with strong connections to organized crime.

These four friends, who have been inseparable since childhood, navigate the challenges of life together. While romantic entanglements and hidden secrets create ups and downs, the unwavering camaraderie among the F4 members shines through. The love triangle between Jun Pyo, Ji Hu, and Jan Di adds a layer of complexity to their relationships, but the genuine bond they share prevails. Through thick and thin, the F4 stand by each other, exemplifying true moments of bromance that endure until the end of the series.

The Legend of the Blue Sea unfolds a captivating love story between Shim Cheong, a mermaid portrayed by Jun Ji Hyun, and Heo Joon Jae, a clever con-artist played by Lee Min Ho. Their narrative, centered around themes of rebirth, fate, and unrequited love, is interwoven with the parallel story of their Joseon-era counterparts—Se Hwa, the mermaid, and Kim Dam Ryeong, the town head.

Notably, Heo Joon Jae, abandoned by his mother at a young age, discovers a sense of family within his partners Jo Nam Doo, portrayed by Lee Hee Joon, a seasoned con-artist and Joon Jae's mentor. In the Joseon era, Nam Doo's incarnation is Park Moo, who collaborates with Yang's son. The narrative unfolds to reveal Nam Doo's unwavering loyalty towards Dam Ryeong (Joon Jae's Joseon version) and Joon Jae, both in the historical era and the modern day.

The second key character contributing to the bromance and family dynamic is Tae Oh, played by Shin Won Ho. Tae Oh is a genius hacker and con-artist collaborating with Joon Jae and Nam Doo. Hailing from Japan, Tae Oh is depicted as a quiet individual who enjoys playing computer games. His steadfast support for Joon Jae and Nam Doo underscores a sense of camaraderie and family. The trio, living together for most of the time, creates a perfect harmony of bromance and familial bonds in the narrative.

