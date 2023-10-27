From Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang's My Demon to Nam Joo Hyuk's Vigilante: Pick best drama releasing in November

From Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang's My Demon to Nam Joo Hyuk's Vigilante, November will see massive releases starring our favorite K-drama actors. Fantasy, slice-of-life, action, thriller and more, the audience will be treated with multiple genres. While we eagerly wait for the releases, pick the K-drama that you are most eagerly waiting for.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung will be appearing together in the fantasy romance drama My Demon. There is a lot of hype around this project as the wonderful chemistry of the leads is already the talk of the town. Nam Joo Hyuk's last project before his military service ends in 2024 is the upcoming drama Vigilante. This also marks the actor's first venture into the action genre. Park Bo Young would also be returning with her medical slice-of-life Daily Dose of Sunshine. There are many more fun releases lined up for next month. Pick best drama releasing in November

