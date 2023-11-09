From King the Land to Doona and more, vote for best K-drama couple of 2023

Korean dramas that revolve around a romantic plot enjoy a massive fan following, positioning themselves as a go-to choice within the rom-com genre. With shows like Crash Course In Romance, King The Land, Heavenly Idol, Doona, and many more that are widely known for their light-hearted romantic concepts, the K-drama market garners spotlight from across the globe and attracts viewers far beyond the common K-drama fan base. Viewers are swiftly drawn to the onscreen couples and the chemistry they share.

Pick your favorite onscreen K-drama couple of 2023

Be it Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho in Crash Course in Romance or Yoo In Na and Yoon Hyun Min in Do Borah, K-drama fans definitely swoon over the chemistry shared by their favorite onscreen couples.

Listed below are some of the most popular K-drama couples; choose your favorite to make them the best onscreen duo of 2023:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 10 Upcoming K-dramas that you simply can’t miss: Vigilante, Sweet Home 2, Gyeongseong Creature, and more