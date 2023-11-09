From King the Land to Doona and more, vote for best K-drama couple of 2023

2023 has become the year of K-dramas with a spectacular lineup of shows of various genres, where the rom-coms made an exceptional mark. So, pick your favorite on-screen couple of 2023 here!

Written by Saumya Saxena Published on Nov 09, 2023   |  08:59 PM IST  |  3.5K
Official Images of King The Land and Doona; Image Courtesy: JTBC and Netflix
Official Images of King The Land and Doona; Image Courtesy: JTBC and Netflix

Key Highlight

Korean dramas that revolve around a romantic plot enjoy a massive fan following, positioning themselves as a go-to choice within the rom-com genre. With shows like Crash Course In Romance, King The Land, Heavenly Idol, Doona, and many more that are widely known for their light-hearted romantic concepts, the K-drama market garners spotlight from across the globe and attracts viewers far beyond the common K-drama fan base. Viewers are swiftly drawn to the onscreen couples and the chemistry they share.

Pick your favorite onscreen K-drama couple of 2023

Be it Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho in Crash Course in Romance or Yoo In Na and Yoon Hyun Min in Do Borah, K-drama fans definitely swoon over the chemistry shared by their favorite onscreen couples.

Listed below are some of the most popular K-drama couples; choose your favorite to make them the best onscreen duo of 2023:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 10 Upcoming K-dramas that you simply can’t miss: Vigilante, Sweet Home 2, Gyeongseong Creature, and more

Advertisement
About The Author
Saumya Saxena
Saumya Saxena
Writer

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: JTBC, Netflix, Disney+, ENA, tvN

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!