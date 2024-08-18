From Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha's love story to running away with Noh Sang Hyun: Check out Pachinko season 1 recap

Pachinko Season 2 starring Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, and Youn Yuh Jung and more will be premiering on August 23. The prequel was released in March 2022. The drama based on the novel by Min Jin Lee tells the story of a Korean immigrant family across four generations and how they survive. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family.

Pachinko recap: The story till now

Early days of Sun Ja

Sun Ja is the central character of Pachinko's story. We follow the character from her childhood to late in her life till when she becomes a grandmother. Born in a family from a low economic background, the fact that she was born in a colonial Korea doesn't help her matters much.

The drama gives a background of her family who run a guesthouse. She has been exposed to the differences in class since she was young. She witnessed the Japanese soldiers torturing the tenant who wanted a free Korea when she was young and realized what it means to rebel.

A young Sun Ja loses her father to tuberculosis and is brought up by her mother.

Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho's love story

An older Sun Ja, played by Kim Min Ha, is young and spirited and falls for Lee Min Ho's character, the charming Ko Han Su. He was a bright and brilliant young man who was good at mathematics. When he was younger, he had bright hope in his eyes and the want for a successful future. He marries out of convenience and builds a family. He is new to the fishing village and has all the means and money.

But when Sun Ja gets pregnant and he tells her that he cannot marry her she picks up her pride and pieces and leaves. Even though he was willing to provide for her and her child, she did not want to be someone's secret and live a half-life.

Ko Han Su is a man of pride but one best not hurt it. After Sun Ja sells the pocket watch that he gave her, he buys it back and vows that he will make her regret her decision. But he is also a caring father deep down and always keeps a watch on his and Sun Ja's son secretly.

Kim Min Ha's new life with Noh Sang Hyun

Baek Isak is a preacher who comes to live at Sun Ja's guest house for a few days. Sun Ja is brave and not afraid of a fresh start with Baek Isak in Japan. In a new country, she begins a new life with her husband, his brother and his wife. Even when Baek Isak is taken away due to suspicions, she does not leave her ground and is courageous.

Even though she left Korea young, Korea never left her. She always carries a part of it with her. She goes back to her hometown in Busan with her son when she is old and realizes that if she doesn't go now, she might not be able to visit again.

Solomon's arch

Baek Solomon is Sun Ja's grandson who has a hunger for success which was also evident in the previous generations of immigrants as well. He works for an American bank and is given the responsibility to get a piece of land from an old Korean lady in Japan. He tries to convince the lady to sell the land but she refuses no matter what the price.

When the lady, Baek Solomon, and the bank members sit together for a meeting, the lady asks him if he would be asking his grandmother to sell her land after knowing all the hardships that she went through. This totally changes his outlook on the situation. He transforms and changes his decision.

