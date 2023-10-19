From Lisa's crab dance to Jennie spilling tea: 7 times BLACKPINK aced variety shows

BLACKPINK, the popular South Korean girl group, has consistently captured attention not only for their chart-topping music but also for their fun loving attitude and humor. The quartet has demonstrated versatility by not just delivering hit songs but also by showcasing their comedic talents.

Since their debut, BLACKPINK has made appearances on various shows to promote their latest music. Additionally, they've offered fans a glimpse into their lives through a reality show that goes behind the scenes. Whether displaying their competitive spirit on certain variety shows or showcasing their musical prowess through singing and dancing, here are 7 instances where BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo shone on variety shows.

Running Man appearance for Lovesick Girls

On October 18, 2020, BLACKPINK graced the popular variety show Running Man, where they delivered a performance of their newly released track, Lovesick Girls. The male cast members were notably thrilled to have "real" guests this time, a departure from treating Jun So Min and Song Ji Hyo as guests in the previous episode. Adding to the fun, Jun So Min joined BLACKPINK in the dance, becoming the honorary fifth member. The episode's highlight was the truth game, featuring cast and guests wearing animal ear headbands that seemingly "sense" whether they are telling the truth.

Lisa’s ‘crab dance’ on Knowing Bros

In the October 2020 episode of Knowing Bros featuring BLACKPINK, Lisa stole the spotlight with her viral crab dance. Lisa had the audience in fits of laughter as she showcased the widely popular crab dance from Thailand. With a deadpan expression, she shared that the dance was inspired by a song about a girl being pinched by a crab. This hilarious moment quickly became a sensation, gaining widespread attention and impressive views.

Idol Room appearance with kids

BLACKPINK's appearance on Idol Room was a delightful experience. In this episode, the members engaged with children, dancing to nursery songs like Baby Shark. The continuous laughter and joy filled the air as the group shared heartwarming moments with the little ones.

Running Man to promote Playing With Fire

BLACKPINK members have made frequent appearances on the popular show Running Man. In a memorable clip, the two members Jennie and Lisa were pitted against each other in a Jeonju race during the promotion of their newly released song Playing with Fire. Fans particularly loved Jennie's adorable expressions of surprise in this segment. The show, known for its entertaining competitions and races, continues to be a top favorite among viewers.

Idol Room- BLACKPINK performs girl group songs

On June 23, 2018, BLACKPINK made an appearance on JTBC’s Idol Room, showcasing their impressive dance cover skills. The group faced the Fact Check section, where Lisa, dubbed the dancing supercomputer, was put to the test. Despite appearing nervous, Lisa embraced the challenge with a positive attitude. When tasked with dancing to Red Velvet’s Red Flavor after watching it once, Lisa flawlessly executed the chorus, surprising the MCs with her speed of learning. Switching to Twice’s What is Love?, Lisa, though initially uncertain, astounded everyone by flawlessly replicating the dance moves as soon as the song started. Other members—Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo—also took on the challenge, showcasing their dancing skills.

Advertisement

Weekly Idol appearance

Donnie and Connie, the hosts of Weekly Idol, are well-known for their comedy and questions when interacting with K-pop idols. In this particular episode featuring BLACKPINK, the group takes part in a spontaneous dance play. Songs are shuffled, and sections are skipped without any specific order. The segment concludes with the tallying of mistakes, and Donnie and Connie playfully assign penalties to the BLACKPINK members, injecting a humorous element into the show.

JYP’s Party People

The group featured on JYP's Party People to promote their song "Whistle." They performed the songs and discussed their agency YG Entertainment as well. Hosted by Park Jin Young, owner of JYP Entertainment and a K-pop idol, the show provides a platform for idols to discuss their music and showcase their songs. The show adopts a casual atmosphere akin to a club setting. "Party People" premiered on July 22, with Lee Hyori as its first guest.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS, BLACKPINK, NewJeans top Idol Group Brand Reputation Ranking for October 2023; Full list here