From Little Women to True Beauty; Check 5 K-dramas that highlight strong sibling bonds

K-dramas with a great storyline and a strong character leave lasting impressions on our memory. Sometimes we wish to experience those characters or stories in real life too. We are able to relate to and understand the character's story and situation personally. Below we have compiled a list of five K-dramas that portray sibling bonds like no other.

Little Women

Little Women is a story about the Oh sisters. Oh In Joo is the oldest among the Oh sisters with Oh In Kyung, the middle sister, and Oh In Hye being the youngest of the three. All three of them grew up in a terribly poor household. From a young age, they only know that having money is the most important thing one has, to protect their family. Despite every difficulty that comes across, Oh In Joo always thinks about her sisters first and how she can protect them from harm.

True Beauty

True Beauty is a webtoon-based K-drama. Im Ju Young is Im Ju Kyung's younger brother. He is mischievous and playful. He is always full of pranks to trouble his sister when they are home. On the other side, he is also caring and protective of his sister when he gets into a fight after hearing some people speak ill about his older sister. Han Seo Jun also has a younger sister whom she loves and cares about. She brings out in him the caring older brother that he is.

Reply 1988

One of the best K-dramas ever made when it comes to the portrayal of bondings and relationships. Here you can witness sibling bonds along with long-lasting friendships. Duk Sun grew up alongside an elder sister and a younger brother. She always gets into fights with her older sister. Sun Woo on the other hand is an elder brother to her younger sister whom he raised alone after her father passed away.

18 Again

Hong Shi A and Hong Shi Woo are fraternal twin siblings. Both of them attend Serim High School and are in their teenage years. Hong Shi A works part-time at a convenience store to save up money for her higher studies while Hong Shi Woo who loves basketball is bullied at school which leaves him with low self-esteem. Both of them support and understand each other despite their shortcomings and the crumbling marriage between their parents.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Moon Kang Tae and Moon Sang Tae are brothers. Moon Sang Tae is the older brother who is autistic while Moon Kang Tae works at a psychiatric ward as a caregiver. Kang Tae is empathetic to everyone around him while Sang Tae is his younger brother's fan as well as an aspiring illustrator. The sibling bond about how the younger one takes care of the older one ignites an emotional connection between the two. Despite being younger, Kang Tae is more mature and gives off an older brother image.

