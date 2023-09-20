From My Dearest to Our Blooming Youth, pick your favorite historical K-drama of 2023 so far

Historical K-dramas are special because they offer a unique blend of cultural immersion, historical education, captivating storytelling, and visual aesthetics. They provide an opportunity to explore Korean history and culture while enjoying engaging and relatable narratives set in the past era. Whether you're a history enthusiast or simply looking for compelling entertainment, historical K-dramas have something to offer. Pick your favorite historical K-drama of 2023 from our poll below.

My Dearest narrates the tale of a man burdened by a profound and concealed secret who swears off marriage following a profound tragedy. He encounters a woman who, despite having been married previously, aspires to find love once more. Amidst the challenges endured during the Qing invasion, their hearts intertwine, and they find themselves falling deeply in love.

Our Blooming Youth unfolds the tale of Min Jae Yi, a graceful and poised daughter of a prominent family who is engaged to the son of a powerful State Councillor. She dedicates herself to acquiring the skills required to be a responsible wife and mother, dutifully preparing for her impending future. However, fate has different plans in store.

Tragedy strikes just days before her wedding when her family is tragically murdered, and Jae Yi finds herself wrongfully accused of the crime. Amidst the chaos, she crosses paths with the cursed crown prince, Lee Hwan, who offers to assist her in exchange for her help in breaking his curse. As they navigate the challenges together, Jae Yi and Lee Hwan find themselves unexpectedly developing deep feelings for one another. Yet, their love must confront numerous hurdles, including their pasts, uncertain destinies, and the looming threat of the curse. The series stars Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee.

Joseon Attorney is a series featuring Woo Do Hwan, Bona, and Cha Hak Yeon. It is adapted from a webtoon of the same name created by writer Jung Ho Rak. The storyline revolves around Kang Han Soo (Woo Do Hwan), an attorney living during the Joseon era. He utilizes his legal skills to seek revenge for his parents' deaths and advocate for justice for the people.

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse unfolds the story of Yoon Dan Oh, once the cherished youngest daughter of an affluent family, whose life takes an unexpected turn. Now responsible for providing for her family, she manages the Ihwawon Inn. The inn's current guests are scholars aspiring to pass the civil service entrance exam and secure high-ranking positions.

Within this group of scholars, including Kang San, Kim Si Yeol, and Jeong Yoo Ha, there lie hidden secrets. Together with Yoon Dan Oh, they embark on a journey to exchange information and collaborate in their quest to locate Lee Seol, who mysteriously vanished 13 years ago. The K-drama stars Ryeoun, Shin Ye Eun, Kang Hoon and Jung Gun Joo in lead roles.

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist 2, continues the captivating narrative of the historical-medical K-drama centered around a brilliant physician who serves the royal family but becomes embroiled in a conspiracy, leading to his potential expulsion from the palace. In the midst of his journey, he encounters an unusual teacher and a widow within the mysterious yet beautiful Gyesu Village. This encounter marks his transformation into a genuine healer, dedicated to mending people's hearts and prescribing happiness. The series features the talents of Kim Min-jae, Kim Hyang-gi, and Kim Sang-kyung.

