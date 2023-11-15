From My Demon to Welcome to Samdalri; Pick best upcoming rom-com K-drama

My Demon, Welcome to Samdalri and more romantic comedy K-drama releases are lined up to warm our hearts this winter. Here is a look.

Written by Moumita Chakraborty Updated on Nov 15, 2023   |  11:54 PM IST  |  8K
Welcome to Samdalri, My Demon: courtesy of JTBC, SBS
Welcome to Samdalri, My Demon: courtesy of JTBC, SBS

Key Highlight

My Demon, Welcome to Samdalri, My Man is Cupid and many more romantic comedies will be releasing this November, December and January. There is a lot of hype around these projects as amazing actors Ji Chang Wook, Park Shin Hye, Shin Hye Sun and more would be appearing in these dramas. 

Best upcoming romantic comedy

My Demon starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung is all set for its release on November 24. The fantasy romantic comedy revolves around the contract marriage between a demon who loses his power and a confident businesswoman. Welcome to Samdalri starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun would be releasing on December 2. The slice-of-life piece is a story of rekindling romance between old lovers. Set in a small town this drama will be a rollercoaster ride. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Welcome to Samdalri: Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun embark on a healing romantic journey in NEW poster

Advertisement
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty
Moumita Chakraborty
Writer

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!