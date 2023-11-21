From Nam Joo Hyuk in Vigilante to Yeo Jin Goo in Beyond Evil; Pick your favorite K-drama police officer

While the realm of K-dramas has long been dominated by narratives of romance, historical fiction, and family struggles, South Korea has, in recent years, introduced a series of successful law-based crime shows that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Spanning genres from murder mysteries and spy thrillers to dark comedies, Korean crime dramas explore a diverse array of emotional narratives entangled with politics, corruption, and imperfect protagonists. These shows elevate the standards of police work and suspense, bringing a fresh and compelling perspective to the genre while showcasing behind-the-scenes of the department and adding suspense and mystery to it.

Best police officer in K-dramas

These K-drama police officers fight crime, and that too in a cool way, making fans root for them. Be it the Vigilante's Nam Joo Hyuk, who fights crime at night, or the duo Lee Dong Sik and Yeo Jin Goo in Beyond Evil, who strive to solve the killings in a small town. From Lee Min Ki in Behind Your Touch, Kim Hye Soo In Signal to the sneaky Lee Seung Gi in Mouse, pick your favorite police officer in K-dramas.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Yumi's Cells co-stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun confirmed to reunite in new drama Flex x Cop