From NCT 127 to SEVENTEEN: Pick your favourite K-pop comebacks of October 2023

The year has flown by, and it's now the perfect moment to delve into the most recent K-pop comebacks. Choose from your favorite artists’ latest releases here!

Written by Saumya Saxena Published on Nov 08, 2023   |  07:48 PM IST  |  8.5K
NCT, (G)I-DLE, SEVENTEEN and TXT; Image Courtey: SM Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment
Key Highlight

The year has passed quickly, and it's now the right time to delve into the K-pop comebacks of October 2023. In the tenth month, releases tend to be particularly remarkable and grandiose in preparation for the upcoming year-end award ceremonies and performances. 

The month of October witnessed an overflow of Korean music releases, leaving fans who support multiple artists in a state of concern about keeping up with the multitude of K-pop comebacks.

Latest releases in October 2023: TXT, (G)I-DLE, Xdinary Heroes, and more

With numerous talented acts making their returns and dropping new music, fans found themselves spoiled for choice and eagerly awaiting the releases from their favorite artists. It was a period of heightened excitement and anticipation as the K-pop scene showcased its dynamism with a barrage of captivating releases.

Here are the top releases from October for you to pick your favorite ones from.

Credits: SM Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, JYP

