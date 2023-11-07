From Ok Taecyeon in Vincenzo to Byeon Woo Seok in Strong Girl Nam Soon; pick K-dramas' best male villain

K-dramas are frequently celebrated for their sweet romances and heartwarming friendships, but there are also series that explore darker themes. Some of the most compelling and darkest k-dramas feature memorable villains who add a layer of suspense and tension to the storyline. These villains often keep viewers on the edge of their seats, and audiences anxiously hope they won't ruin the happiness of the main characters. And often many fans are won over by the villains for their screen presence (*ahem* looks *ahem*) and their personality.

Best male villains in K-dramas

There are many iconic male villains in K-dramas that fans love to hate and hate to love. And more often than not are won over by them and lowkey root for them (Byeon Woo Seok in Strong Girl Nam Soon). But these K-drama villains have a special aura of their own that makes viewers anxious for the safety of the main lead but also shows them the resilience these characters hold even though they are evil.

Be it the ever iconic Um Ki Joon as Joo Dan Tae in The Penthouse: War In Life or the evil yet handsome chairman of Babel Jang Jun Woo played by Ok Taecyeon. These characters have their own way to charm the audience. What makes K-drama villains particularly interesting are their crimes, motives, and unique quirks, which ultimately drives the protagonist to confront and challenge them. From Kim Ji Hoon in Flower Of Evil to Lee Dong Wook in Strangers From Hell; pick your favorite male K-drama villain from the poll below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Top 10 highly rated K-dramas based on true stories