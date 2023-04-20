From ONE&ONLY to Desire: Delving into the amazing discography of ASTRO’s Moonbin as a songwriter

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

Moonbin, born in 1998, worked as a children's fashion model, and made his acting debut in 2009 by appearing as the younger version of actor Kim Bum in the KBS 2TV drama 'Boys Over Flowers'. He made his singing debut in 2016 when he was a member of the 5-member group ASTRO. After that, he formed the ASTRO unit Moonbin & Sanha, and released three albums until recently.

Moonbin:

According to the police, at 8:10 pm on April 19th, the manager found Moonbin dead at his home in Gangnam, Seoul and reported it to the police. The exact cause of death is not known, but the police assume that Moonbin took his own life. In a notice posted on the official fancafe on the morning of the 20th, agency Fantagio said, “ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. All executives and employees are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock”.

Moonbin’s life as an artist:

In 2016, he debuted in the music industry as a member of the boy group Astro and released popular songs such as 'Baby', 'You Blow', 'Breathless', 'It's You' and 'Knock'. In 2020, they formed the group unit Moonbin & Sanha and continued active activities. In January, Moonbin & Sanha released their 3rd mini album 'INCENSE', which topped the iTunes top album chart in 18 regions around the world. In this album, Moonbin wrote the lyrics for 'Madness' and took charge of writing and composing the lyrics for ‘Desire’, showing his ability as an all-rounder.

Moonbin as a songwriter:

Moonbin, who has endured a long slump and focused on music activities, participated in writing the lyrics for the title song 'Madness'. Moonbin expressed his strong will to make everyone perfectly happy by creating a lethal 'incense (music)' with Sanha in 'Madness'. In addition, in the b-side song Desire, Moonbin participated in both writing and composing her lyrics, and she went beyond being an idol's representative dancer and developed her artist's capabilities as a singer-songwriter.

His credits as a songwriter:

He has been credited as a lyricist for many songs in ASTRO’s discography but the similarity is that all those songs are a love letter to AROHAs. The first song was You and Me from their 2017 album Winter Dream and in the same year, it was By Your Side from Rise Up. Merry-Go-Round was a seasonal song from their 2019 album All Light. The song itself was fast-paced and felt like a love song wrapped in a ‘danceable’ beat. The 2020 song ONE&ONLY was an emotional track as he writes about his feelings towards his fans and the last song he wrote for ASTRO was Footprint from their 2021 album Switch On, which was a perfect summer song where they talk about going on an adventure with their loved one. It is a fun song!

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​