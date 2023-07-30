From Pachinko to Little Women or Reborn Rich: VOTE for the Most Popcorn Worthy Show of the Year

The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition has announced one more interesting category from its extensive list of awards. By nominating some of the most celebrated and viewed shows of the year, the fans can now pick their favorites.

Most Popcorn Worthy Show of the Year nominations for The HallyuTalk Awards 2

Genre-hopping storylines and a star cast, K-dramas have managed to become some of the most consumed forms of content. From romance to thriller to revenge and more, these shows have incited widespread reactions from viewers. Kim Go Eun and Wi Ha Joon’s sizzling chemistry in a nail-biting story in Little Women was just as exciting if not more as the warmth brought in by a refreshing take on people on the autism spectrum and their love lives in Extraordinary Attorney Woo starring Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh in the lead roles. Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min took the bull by the horns in displaying fantastic performances in Reborn Rich. All of Us Are Dead was a tried and tested narrative of a zombie apocalypse breaking through a group of high schoolers’ lives as they try to survive. Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung, and Kim Min Ha brought a fantastic story to the screens in Pachinko, making global waves. Business Proposal was a heartwarming office love story helmed by Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong.

Most Popcorn Worthy Show of the Year nominees

Little Women

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Reborn Rich

All of Us Are Dead

Pachinko

Business Proposal

How to vote for Most Popcorn Worthy Show of the Year:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

