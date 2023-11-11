From Park Bo Young's Daily Dose of Sunshine to Lee Jong Suk's Doctor Stranger; Pick favourite medical K-drama

Park Bo Young's medical drama Daily Dose of Sunshine surrounds the daily lives of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at the psychiatric ward and is inspired by real-life experiences. The drama dug deeper into the lives of the caregivers and patients at the psychiatric ward. The drama is a slice-of-life piece and is heartwarming and full of emotions. Medical dramas can be heart wrenching to comedic and here is a look at some of the best.

Best medical K-dramas

K-dramas have a collection of amazing hospital and medical dramas. The Hospital Playlist series is a great slice of life piece that incorporates comedy with heavy topics of life and death. Park Bo Young's recent release Daily Dose of Sunshine is a comfort watch and talks about important issues related to mental health. It helps the viewers empathise with the patients and understand them better. From Dr Romantic to Doctor John and Blood, pick your favourite medical K-drama.

