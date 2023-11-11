From Park Bo Young's Daily Dose of Sunshine to Lee Jong Suk's Doctor Stranger; Pick favourite medical K-drama

Park Bo Young's medical drama Daily Dose of Sunshine premiered on November 3. K-dramas have a plethora of medical dramas to choose from.

Written by Moumita Chakraborty Published on Nov 11, 2023   |  12:31 AM IST  |  4.6K
Hospital Playlist, Daily Dose of Sunshine: Netflix
Hospital Playlist, Daily Dose of Sunshine: Netflix

Key Highlight

Park Bo Young's medical drama Daily Dose of Sunshine surrounds the daily lives of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at the psychiatric ward and is inspired by real-life experiences. The drama dug deeper into the lives of the caregivers and patients at the psychiatric ward. The drama is a slice-of-life piece and is heartwarming and full of emotions. Medical dramas can be heart wrenching to comedic and here is a look at some of the best. 

Best medical K-dramas 

K-dramas have a collection of amazing hospital and medical dramas. The Hospital Playlist series is a great slice of life piece that incorporates comedy with heavy topics of life and death. Park Bo Young's recent release Daily Dose of Sunshine is a comfort watch and talks about important issues related to mental health. It helps the viewers empathise with the patients and understand them better. From Dr Romantic to Doctor John and Blood, pick your favourite medical K-drama. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Daily Dose of Sunshine Review: Park Bo Young shines in complex role, Yeon Woo Jin is unremarkable

Advertisement
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty
Moumita Chakraborty
Writer

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!