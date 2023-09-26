From Park Shin Hye to Jun Ji Hyun; vote for Lee Min Ho's best on-screen partner in K-dramas

Lee Min Ho is a highly popular South Korean actor, singer, and model who enjoys a massive global fanbase. He gained widespread recognition in 2009 with his breakthrough role as Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers, a performance that earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. The success of Lee Min Ho's television series solidified his status as a top Hallyu star, and he has become one of the most widely followed South Korean actors on social media, with a massive international fan following. Along with his commendable acting skills, the actor has shown some intense chemistry with his co-stars which fans still cherish to this date. Be it with Park Shin Hye in the evergreen classic The Heirs or with Jun Ji Hyun in Legend of the Blue Sea. Take your pick for the best on-screen pairing of Lee Min Ho in our poll below.

Best on-screen pairing of Lee Min Ho

Boys Over Flowers is a timeless classic in the world of K-dramas and has served as a gateway into the genre for many viewers. The drama revolves around Gu Jun Pyo, portrayed by Lee Min Ho, who is the arrogant heir to the prestigious Shinhwa Group of Industries and the most sought-after student at school. He leads the F4, a group of close friends that includes Ji Hoo (Kim Hyun Joong), Woo Bin (Kim Joon), and Yi Jung (Kim Bum). This quartet known as F4 is akin to royalty, with everyone fighting for their attention.

However, Jun Pyo's world takes a turn when he encounters Geum Jan Di (Ku Hye Sun), the daughter of a dry cleaner. Lee Min Ho's portrayal of Jun Pyo's vulnerability and the depth of his feelings for the woman he loves resonated with audiences worldwide. Boys Over Flowers employs the classic rich boy/poor girl trope and has left an indelible mark on popular culture. Its impact can be seen in various aspects, including fashion, iconic dialogues, and scenes that have been parodied by fans over the years.

The Heirs unfolds the story of a young couple from contrasting family backgrounds who must navigate societal restrictions and challenge the norms upheld by the chaebol (conglomerate) families. While the drama features the classic "rich boy/poor girl" trope, it also delves into the sacrifices and burdens that children bear as heirs to their respective families.

In Heirs, Lee Min Ho's character, Kim Tan, allows him to revisit the essence of his earlier role as Goo Joon Pyo from Boys Over Flowers, but with a fresh perspective. Kim Tan hails from a wealthy family and is a popular figure, yet the key difference lies in the circumstances of their birth. The shame and secrecy surrounding Kim Tan's background bring him closer to Cha Eun Sang, portrayed by Park Shin Hye, seeking comfort and affection from her. Kim Tan's heartfelt love confession and his protective instincts toward Cha Eun Sang contribute to the drama's engaging storyline, making it a captivating piece of K-drama entertainment.

Personal Taste weaves a charming tale of a straight-laced architect who finds himself falling in love with a furniture designer while pretending to be gay. Lee Min Ho takes on the role of a modern-day Jack Tripper, akin to the character from the classic American sitcom Three's Company. However, in this drama, his roommate played by Son Ye Jin remains unaware of his true sexuality and the growing feelings he has for her. Lee Min Ho skillfully navigates two distinct personas, and through his character, he showcases his acting talent to the fullest, captivating viewers with his performance in each episode of the series.

In City Hunter Lee Min Ho shines once more, this time as a formidable action character. He takes on the role of Lee Yoon Sung, who infiltrates the Blue House as an IT expert to execute his father's vengeance plot. Opposite him is Kim Na Na (Park Min Young), a bodyguard working at the Presidential residence. Their unexpected partnership takes shape when they discover their shared missions and quests for revenge.

The Legend of the Blue Sea weaves an enchanting love story between Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun), a mermaid, and Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho), a cunning con artist. This series delves into themes of rebirth, fate, and unrequited love, entwining their tale with the parallel narrative of their Joseon-era counterparts: the mermaid Se Hwa and the town head Kim Dam Ryeong. Lee Min Ho masterfully embraces two distinct roles across different eras. In the Joseon era, he embodies Kim Dam Ryeong, a lawman's son who evolves into the town head, deeply enamored by a captivating mermaid (Jun Ji Hyun). His love transcends time as he reincarnates into the modern persona of Heo Joon Jae, a swindler skilled at duping the elite. This role showcases Lee Min Ho's mature acting talent, delivering unique and memorable romantic scenes distinct from his previous high school roles. The Legend of the Blue Sea offers a contemporary fairytale, both enchanting and immersive, deserving of your attention.

The King: Eternal Monarch follows the Korean emperor Lee Gon as he strives to seal the portals to a parallel world unleashed by demons. A dedicated detective fights to protect her loved ones, and their passionate love story unfolds. Lee Gon takes on the responsibility of guarding the woman he cherishes while embarking on a journey of traversing between worlds, manipulating destiny, and encountering alternate versions of familiar faces.

Adapted from the New York Times bestseller of the same name, this sweeping saga traces the aspirations and ambitions of a Korean immigrant family spanning four generations. They depart their homeland on an unwavering quest for survival and prosperity. Lee Min Ho characterizes his role in Pachinko as a poignant individual, earnestly seeking love and redemption in his own unique manner. Lee Min Ho shines as Hansu, effortlessly stealing scenes. His portrayal elicits a love-hate dynamic that adds depth to the character, demonstrating the actor's depth in breathing life into this intricate character.

