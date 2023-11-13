From PSY's That That to IU's Eight; Pick best song produced by BTS' SUGA
BTS' SUGA has proved himself not just as a rapper and an idol but also as a successful producer as he has created songs for artists like Halsey, IU, PSY and more.
Key Highlight
BTS member SUGA is a talented K-pop idol who has established himself as musical genius and has created many songs with multiple credits under his belt. He has not only impressed us with his rap, song writing and dance but he has also made music that we all enjoy bet it PSY's upbeat That That or IU's melancholic Eight. Pick your favourite.
About The Author
Read more
Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a...
Advertisement
Credits: SUGA's Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!