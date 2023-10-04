From Rowoon in Destined With You to Lee Jong Suk in Big Mouth; pick your favorite K-drama lawyer

Sharp interrogations, dramatic twists, strategic power plays, and the pursuit of justice— if you ever thought courtrooms were dull, think again. Legal dramas featuring savvy lawyers who can outsmart their way out of tricky situations are a true feast for viewers. From Rowoon as Jang Shin Yu in Destined With You to Lee Jong Suk as Park Chang Ho in Big Mouth, and more, pick your favorite male K-drama lawyer from the poll below.

Best male K-drama Lawyer

Destined With You follows the journey of a prosperous lawyer who, despite having it all, grapples with a family curse. Unexpectedly, it becomes clear that the key to breaking the curse lies with a seemingly ordinary civil servant.

Vincenzo narrates the tale of a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who, while visiting his motherland South Korea, serves a conglomerate a dose of its own medicine with a side of justice.

Big Mouth unfolds a thrilling story about an unsuccessful lawyer entangled in a murder case, finding himself wrongly accused as the genius swindler, Big Mouse.

In Lawless Lawyer, Sangpil, having witnessed the death of his mother, a former human rights lawyer, is raised by his gangster uncle. In an unconventional turn of events, he transforms into an unprecedented gangster lawyer with the aim of avenging his mother's death.

Joseon Attorney tracks the journey of Kang Han Soo, an attorney in the Joseon era, employing his legal expertise to seek revenge for his parents' deaths and champion justice for the people.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Actor Lee Jong Suk announces departure from HighZium Studio