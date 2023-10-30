From Rowoon's The Matchmaker's to Namgoong Min's My Dearest: Pick best period drama of 2023

Rowoon and Ch Yi Hyun's The Matchmakers to Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin's My Dearest, the year 2023 has been amazing for period dramas. From romance to politics, there is nothing to not like in historical fiction. Not only does it transport us to a different time and era, but it is entertaining and based on some facts too.

Best period drama of 2023

2023 has served us with some of the best historical dramas yet be it Park Hyung Sik's Our Blooming Youth or be it Rowoon's ongoing drama The Matchmakers. They have made us laugh, they have made us cry and have given us all the feels and emotions. Historical dramas are also great because they often serve us with the much-needed spice and politics in the stories and keep the viewers hooked and coming back for more.

