From SEVENTEEN’s Going Seventeen to BTS’ Run BTS, and more: Vote for FAN-tastic K-pop Idol Variety Show award

TXT’s TO DO or Chuu’s Chuu Can Do It, and more. The HallyuTalk Awards 2 presents an award category celebrating some of the most happening K-pop idol variety shows.

Written by Ayushi Agrawal Published on Jul 31, 2023   |  06:50 PM IST  |  7.3K
FAN-tastic K-pop Idol Variety Show

K-pop idols are versatile and that’s no secret. Not just dancing while singing or rapping, they take to acting and/or hosting shows as well as become stars of entertainment programs displaying their quick wit and unexplored charms. These make for some of the most entertaining K-pop variety shows that The HallyuTalk Awards 2 wants to celebrate.

FAN-tastic K-pop Idol Variety Show nominations for The HallyuTalk Awards 2

The HallyuTalk Awards strives to keep fans at the centre of our awards and with yet another successful award contest yielding many interesting picks, here’s the first one. K-pop idol variety show nominations cannot miss out on the chaos and laughter brought in by SEVENTEEN’s Going Seventeen. Albeit on a momentary break right now, BTS’ funny sides were clearly displayed on Run BTS. Meanwhile, Chuu set apart a style of her own with Chuu Can Do It. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s TXT X TO DO is just as loud and entertaining as the members, keeping it jolly always. On the other hand, ENHYPEN’s true young sides have been seen in the EN-O'CLOCK episodes. ITZY’s Codename: Secret ITZY is a conceptual rollercoaster ride of the girls’ varied skills shining through amid a lot of fun banter. Who is your pick?

FAN-tastic K-pop Idol Variety Show nominees

  • SEVENTEEN’s Going Seventeen
  • BTS’ Run BTS
  • Chuu’s Chuu Can Do It
  • TXT’s TO DO 
  • ENHYPEN’s EN-O'CLOCK
  • ITZY’s Codename: Secret ITZY

How to vote for FAN-tastic K-pop Idol Variety Show award:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2. 

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment! 

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

Credits: PLEDIS Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC, Chuu's YouTube channel, BELIFT LAB, JYP Entertainment

