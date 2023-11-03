From Snowdrop to Something In The Rain; pick your favorite Jung Hae In K-drama

From the soft golden retriever characters to the hadcore military officer, Actor Jung Hae In has some diverse roles under his belt. His journey into acting had modest beginnings. His first encounter with acting came through a college musical. However, it was during his military service that he solidified his resolve to become an actor, shedding 12 kilograms to pursue his dream.

At the age of 18, Jung Hae In was discovered by a casting agent while he was enjoying ice cream on the street. The agent recognized his potential as a celebrity based on his looks and approached him. His first project in the entertainment world was with a cameo appearance in AOA Black's music video for Moya in 2013. Jung Hae In officially made his acting debut at the age of 26 in the 2014 TV series Bride of the Century.

K-dramas starring Jung Hae In

The actor’s first leading role was in romance drama Something In The Rain. After the drama's broadcast, Jung Hae In experienced a surge in popularity across Asia. The actor has done many notable acting projects in the form of films and TV series. Be it the military focused D.P., or the popular Snowdrop alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Pick your favorite Jung Hae In K-drama from the poll below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jung Hae In may lead rom-com drama Mom’s Friend’s Son; declines role in Some And Shopping