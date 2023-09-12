From Something In The Rain to Goblin, pick your favorite K-drama to binge on a rainy day

Rainy Days are perfect for curling up in your blankets and binge-watching your favorite K-drama. Be it Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin’s romantic cozy Something In The Rain or the classic Goblin starring beloved actors Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun. Take your pick below.

Rainy Day K-dramas to watch

Starting with the cozy and warm Something In The Rain.It stars Son Ye Jin in the role of Yoon Jin Ah and Jung Hae In as the endearing Seo Joon Hee. The plot revolves around Ji Ah and Joon Hee, who develop romantic feelings for each other despite having known each other since childhood. Notably, Ji Ah is also close friends with Joon Hee's older sister. Despite the significant age difference between them, they embark on a love journey and must navigate the challenges posed by disapproving family members. It will surely make you curl up as you navigate through Jin Ah and Joon Hee’s life

Goblin is an evergreen classic which has all the perfect elements it needs. This is a contemporary fantasy romance centered around a goblin (played by Gong Yoo) who yearns to break his eternal curse and can only do so by finding a human bride (portrayed by Kim Go Eun). As fate would have it, his destiny becomes entwined with that of a grim reaper (played by Lee Dong Wook) who has lost all memory of his past. The most iconic scene in K-drama is when Goblin meets his bride for the first time which is complemented with a rainy background.

Splash Splash Love is short and sweet and will definitely set you into a cozy mood indoors. High school student Dan Bi (Kim Seul Gi) is magically transported to the Joseon era. King Lee Do (Yoon Doojoon), whom she meets in this strange setting. The two fall in love and start a wild romance as they find solace in one another's company.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha has been everyone’s comfort K-drama for a while now. It tells the story of a dentist Yoon Hye Jin played by Shin Min Ah who goes to a small town to start over but encounters a lot of bad luck there, forcing her to seek the help of Hong Doo Shik, portrayed by Kim Seon Ho. Doo Shik continues supporting Hye Jin as she regains her footing, eventually establishing a clinic in the small town.

A classic first-love K-drama Love Rain is a timeless Korean drama that explores the theme of love. The series stars Jang Geun Suk as Seo Joon and YoonA as Jung Ha Na. Seo Joon, a charismatic photographer with a habit of flings, encounters Ha Na, sparking a deep love between them. What makes their romance extraordinary is its connection to their parents' love story. As the narrative unfolds, they begin to comprehend that their destinies are intricately linked in ways they never could have anticipated. This K-drama is warm and will remind you of the butterflies you feel when you experience first love making it perfect for rainy days

Which Rainy Day K-drama is your favorite pick in the poll below-

