From Start-Up to Twenty-Five, Twenty-One; Pick best Nam Joo Hyuk drama

Nam Joo Hyuk's Vigilante is all geared up for its premiere on November 8. This project would mark his last drama till he is discharged from the military in 2024. Before this, he was last seen in the hit drama Twenty-Five, Twent-One. He is an actor is globally known globally and has impressed audiences with a variety of roles.

Best Nam Joo Hyuk K-drama

From a playful sports star in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to a broken and struggling journalist in The Light in Your Eyes, the actor has been part of many popular series. His latest two dramas Start-Up, with Bae Suzy and Kin Seon Ho, and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One with Kim Tae Ri became mega hits internationally. Vigilante marks his first venture into the action genre. Pick your favorite drama by Nam Joo Hyuk from the poll.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Vigilante starring Nam Joo Hyuk: Release date, cast and crew, plot, where to watch and other details