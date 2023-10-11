From The Heirs to The Royal Tailor: Pick the best Park Shin Hye rom-com

Poll: Park Shin Hye has charmed us with her variety in roles and amazing performance. Choose the best romantic comedy by the actor.

The romantic comedy queen, Park Shin Hye has been in the industry since 2003 when she was cast as a child actor for Stairway to Heaven. In 2009 she got her big break as a lead actor in You're Beautiful. She has impressed fans with hits like The Heirs, Sisyphus: The Myth, Pinicchio and more. 

Best Park Shin Hye rom-com

Park Shin Hye's most notable romantic comedy is The Heirs which celebrated its 10th anniversary this October 9. The show has influenced not only the K-drama industry but culture itself. Playing the role of Cha Eun Sang, the actor established herself as an important part of the media. More recent light-hearted works include Memories of Alhambra with Hyun Bin and Doctors. Her upcoming drama Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik would also be a funny and loveable story. Fans have high expectations for the upcoming drama as both the actors will be appearing in a romantic comedy after years. 

