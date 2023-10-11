From The Heirs to The Royal Tailor: Pick the best Park Shin Hye rom-com

The romantic comedy queen, Park Shin Hye has been in the industry since 2003 when she was cast as a child actor for Stairway to Heaven. In 2009 she got her big break as a lead actor in You're Beautiful. She has impressed fans with hits like The Heirs, Sisyphus: The Myth, Pinicchio and more.

Best Park Shin Hye rom-com

Park Shin Hye's most notable romantic comedy is The Heirs which celebrated its 10th anniversary this October 9. The show has influenced not only the K-drama industry but culture itself. Playing the role of Cha Eun Sang, the actor established herself as an important part of the media. More recent light-hearted works include Memories of Alhambra with Hyun Bin and Doctors. Her upcoming drama Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik would also be a funny and loveable story. Fans have high expectations for the upcoming drama as both the actors will be appearing in a romantic comedy after years.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye in talks for next lead role as judge following Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik; Report