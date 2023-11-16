From The Legend of the Blue Sea to My Love from Another Star; Pick your favourite Jun Ji Hyun drama

Jun Ji Hyun and Lee Min Ho starrer Legend of the Blue Sea celebrated its 7 year anniversary. Here is a look at some amazing work by the actress.

Jun Ji Hyun has impressed us with her phenomenal work in various dramas. The actor has worked in multiple hit projects be it romantic comedies, fantasy or mystery. She has never disappointed fans with her performances. She is most well-known for her drama The Legend of the Blue Sea and the classic movie My Sassy Girl. The film is a simple romantic comedy between a quirky girl and a simple guy who grow affectionate towards each other as they start spending time. 

Best Jun Ji Hyun drama

The Legend of the Blue Sea completed 7 years on November 16, 2023. The fantasy romantic comedy is a classic and has all the elements that are needed for a comfort drama. The actor has also been a part of the super hit movie My Sassy Girl which has been remade multiple times. From Jirisan to My Love from Another Star, pick your favourite Jun Ji Hyun K-drama. 

