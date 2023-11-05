From Twenty Five Twenty One to Fight For My Way and more; pick your favorite sports themed K-drama

Even if you're not a fan of sports, K-dramas have a knack for turning athletic competition into something super interesting. These K-dramas seamlessly blend the adrenaline associated with sports into an engaging storytelling. They take you on a rollercoaster ride, featuring thrilling matches, personal wins and setbacks of characters that keeps you hooked. Sports themed Korean shows immerse you in the enjoyable world of sports while highlighting the determination and resilience of their characters. Alongside the sports action, in these shows you'll find a delightful mix of romance, heartfelt soundtracks, and some eye-catching actors that will surely capture your heart.

Sports themed K-dramas

Over the years many sport themed K-dramas have been released. Be it fencing like in Twenty Five Twenty One, Weightlifting in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Mixed Martial Arts in Fight For My Way or Badminton in Love All Play. All these K-dramas have different genres and themes they explore simultaneously along with being sport centered like youth, dreams, adulting, confidence, and sometimes romance. These shows have a lot going on for them and watching them is a treat for the soul. So on that note, pick your favorite sports themed K-drama from the poll below.

