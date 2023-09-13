From TXT's Back For More performance to Stray Kids' winning: Top K-pop 2023 MTV VMAs moments

The 2023 MTV VMAs, which aired on September 13th, 2023, dazzled with artists from the music industry. Needless to say, many K-pop idols were present at the event and won numerous prestigious awards they were nominated for. From Jungkook’s debut song Seven winning Song of the Summer to BLACKPINK bagging Group of the Year, alongside Best Choreography for Pink Venom, Korean artists made a significant impact at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). There were also several adorable and heartwarming moments throughout the show that were captured by fans and took the internet by storm. What's your favorite K-pop moment from the 2023 MTV VMAs? Pick from our Poll below.

K-pop moments at the 2023 VMAs

TXT unveiled their collaborative song Back For More with Brazilian singer Anitta for the very first time. Not only did they debut the song, but they also performed it on stage together with the Brazilian singer, delivering a super energetic and electric performance.

Stray Kids won the Best K-pop category with their song S-Class at the 2023 MTV VMAs, and their reaction to the win was hilarious. When they were announced as the winners, Bangchan and the rest of the group got up slowly, and Bangchan had to double-check multiple times if they had actually won, creating a memorable and meme worthy moment.

Soobin also had a heartwarming reunion with his longtime idol, Bebe Rexha. The group had crossed paths before when TXT was in LA, and their connection was rekindled at the awards. The duo instantly clicked and even took some selfies together during the event.

Stray Kids made their performance debut at the 2023 MTV VMAs, captivating fans and fellow talented artists from around the world with their electrifying performance of S-Class. One notable artist who had an epic reaction to their performance was Taylor Swift. She appeared visibly impressed with their song, vocals, raps, and choreography. Her reaction to the performance went immediately viral.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the award show occurred when TXT was spotted cheering enthusiastically for Stray Kids after they won the Best K-pop award. Despite being nominated in the same category, TXT showed genuine happiness and support for their fellow K-pop group, highlighting the strong bond and camaraderie among them.

Which one is your favorite K-pop 2023 MTV VMAs moment? Pick below!

