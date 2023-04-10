From Warrior Baek Dong Soo to Hospital Playlist: Shin Hyun Been’s rise as a South Korean actress

Shin Hyun Been is a 36-year-old South Korean actress who made her official acting debut with the 2010 South Korean black comedy film ‘He’s On Duty’. Shin Hyun Been had long dreamed of being an actress but it was only after the culmination of 2000s’ first decade that she was able to put herself out there and audition for a variety of acting projects. Shortly after, Shin Hyun Been managed to acquire roles in ‘He’s On Duty’ and ‘Warrior Baek Dong Soo’. Her role in the movie ‘He’s On Duty’ massively contributed to her image as an actor. The latter even made her a recipient of the Best New Actress at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards. Her TV debut on the other hand was marked by her appearance on the 2017 South Korean tv series ‘Argon’.

Shin Hyun Been’s growth as an actress

Over the last couple of years, actress Shin Hyun Been has been making a steady rise in the entertainment industry as one of the most promising actresses of her time. Following her tv debut in 2017, Shin Hyun Been has been a part of multiple commercially successful K-dramas. The latter-mentioned dramas include the likes of ‘Welcome to Waikiki 2’ and ‘Hospital Playlist’. Her work in ‘Hospital Playlist’ rewarded her with much appreciation and cemented her image as a rising star of the Korean entertainment industry. Her role in the aforementioned dramas made her a household name in South Korea.

Warrior Baek Dong Soo, Hospital Playlist: Shin Hyun Been’s rise to mainstream popularity

Shin Hyun Been’s role in ‘Warrior Baek Dong Soo’ as Yoo Ji Sun put her on the map of rising stars of South Korea in the early 2000s. Following the release of the aforementioned drama, Shin Hyun Been was appreciated for her phenomenal portrayal of a noblewoman who navigates her way through a mysterious web of searches that collectively seek an important map.

In the 2020 medical K-drama ‘Hospital Playlist’, Shin Hyun Been played the role of Jang Gyeo Wool, a skilled surgeon. Her role in the drama was appreciated for its realistic portrayal of what its like to live the hectic life of a medical professional.

