K-pop collaborations are always exciting as fans get to witness their favorite artists from the industry and different groups interacting with each other. Moreover, it is also an elated experience to watch artists from different music styles combine their talents to create magic for fans. It also pushes the artists’ creative boundaries, which helps them grow more musically.

2024 has been a treat for fans, as only halfway down the road, a number of collaborations have been released. From rappers to vocalists and pop to hip-hop artists, these tracks have really satisfied fans to the fullest. Without further ado, let’s check out some of the best collaborations of 2024 so far.

5 K-pop collaborations

1. Spot!- BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Zico

Zico and BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently collaborated on the single Spot! which was released on April 26, 2024. The song showcases their unique styles, blending Jennie's captivating vocals with Zico's dynamic rapping. The music video features an intimate late-night drive, creating a hip and unvarnished vibe without relying on flashy effects. The track has a catchy tune that instantly becomes a fan favorite. Moreover, Jennie and Zico’s chemistry is certainly the highlight of the track.

Within just a few hours of its release, the song grabbed top spots on the South Korean local charts, such as Melon, Bugs, and Genie, and it also topped iTunes charts in numerous countries.

2. Cheese - EXO’s Suho and Red Velvet’s Wendy

The track is the pre-release song from Suho’s new solo album titled 1 to 3. The collaboration is especially special to the fans due to the artists’ long-standing relationship with each other throughout the years. The song features a cheerful pop melody, rich with instrumental textures that create an uplifting atmosphere. In the music video, Suho and Wendy engage in a playful heist at a museum, symbolizing the playful yet resilient nature of their relationship.

3. Taxi Blurr - Jay Park and KISS OF LIFE’s Natty

Released on May 28, 2024, this collaboration between Jay Park and Natty marks the growth of new artists in the industry. Jay Park, being in the K-pop scene for a long time and inviting Natty to his songs, shows how the industry continuously keeps evolving. This track, part of Jay Park's Season 2 project, blends smooth R&B with a nostalgic flair, creating an appealing retro vibe. The music video complements the song’s theme with its old-school 4:3 aspect ratio and engaging storyline.

4. Smeraldo Garden Marching Band - Jimin and LOCO

The newly released song serves as the pre-release track for Jimin’s upcoming solo album MUSE. With a soft melody and heartfelt lyrics, the song is a love letter to his fans who have been standing beside him through thick and thin. Along with LOCO’s smooth verse, the track can certainly heal anyone. Naturally, it is extremely well-received by fans and topped the iTunes chart in over 100 countries.

5. Small Girl - EXO’s D.O. and Lee Young Ji

The collaboration between D.O. and Lee Young Ji came as a surprise to most fans. However, the song received a lot of love from fans and non-fans, and it even grabbed good positions on South Korean local charts. The video features a charming and relatable storyline, where Lee Young Ji's character deals with feelings of insecurity and jealousy when a petite new colleague joins her workplace. Moreover, it also explores her fantasy of being "small" in a relationship despite her big personality.

