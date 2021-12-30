fromis 9 announces comeback with ‘Midnight Guest’ to be on THIS date

fromis_9 is officially making a comeback! At midnight KST on December 30, the girl group released an intriguing concept trailer video for ‘Midnight Guest’. The group also confirmed their comeback for January 17, 6 pm KST.

In the video, the members are shown looking out of a window towards a dark night, and appear to be attempting to go outside without anyone knowing. The resulting strange tension is sure to raise any viewer’s curiosity.

Check out the intriguing concept trailer for ‘Midnight Guest’, below.

Earlier in December, fromis_9 had confirmed a mid-January comeback with a mini album, and had reportedly been in the midst of final preparations at the time.

The girl group debuted through the 2017 reality girl group survival show, ‘Idol School’, and comprises nine members: Lee Sae Rom, Song Ha Young, Jang Gyu Ri, Park Ji Won, Roh Ji Sun, Lee Seo Yeon, Lee Chae Young, Lee Na Gyung, and Baek Ji Heon. The group released their pre-debut single, ‘Glass Shoes’, in 2017, and officially debuted with their first EP ‘To. Heart’, in January 2018.

‘Midnight Guest’ will be fromis_9’s fourth mini album, and their first music release in about 4 months, following their special single album ‘Talk &Talk’, released in September 2021. fromis_9 received their first-ever win on a music show with ‘Talk & Talk’, on SBS MTV’s ‘The Show’. As a result, expectations are high for fromis_9’s upcoming activities.

Stay tuned for more updates about fromis_9!

