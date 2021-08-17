fromis_9 to be managed under Pledis Entertainment; CONFIRMS comeback for THIS date

On August 16, Pledis Entertainment announced that the rookie group fromis_9 will be managed by them, following the reorganisation of the group’s previous label, Off The Record Entertainment. This decision also means that the group is part of HYBE Labels. On August 17, the group announced their newest comeback, set to release in early September.

This comeback is about 4 months after the second single '9 Way Ticket' released in May. In particular, the news of this comeback draws more attention as fromis_9's first move after transferring to Pledis Entertainment on the 16th. Pledis Entertainment announced, "We are very happy to be with Fromis Nine, and we will meet fans through more active and colorful activities in the future and support them to grow as artists."

You can read the full notice by Pledis Entertainment here:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to announce that as of Monday, August 16, PLEDIS Entertainment will serve as the management company for the group fromis_9 (members LEE SAEROM, SONG HAYOUNG, JANG GYURI, PARK JIWON, ROH JISUN, LEE SEOYEON, LEE CHAEYOUNG, LEE NAGYUNG , and BAEK JIHEON).

As part of the label reorganization of OFF THE RECORD ENTERTAINMENT, which had previously managed fromis_9, the company, artists and PLEDIS Entertainment engaged in a thorough discussion of the group's future path and potential for further growth, and the decision was made to transfer the management of fromis_9 to PLEDIS Entertainment.

fromis_9 will thus continue their activities as part of our company, which has been behind the production of the group's music from their debut album to their latest creations.

We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of fromis_9. We will spare no effort to ensure that fromis_9 can continue to thrive in all their diverse activities and achieve their next level of growth as artists.

We ask that you continue to keep your eyes on fromis_9 and show them your support as they begin the next stage of their adventure with PLEDIS Entertainment.

Thank you.

fromis_9 was formed through Mnet's audition program 'Idol School' in 2017, and officially debuted in 2018. After releasing 'Nine Way Ticket' in May and breaking its own Initial Chodong sales record, it has been loved for such as the title song 'We Go'.

