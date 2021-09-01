fromis_9 does not want to hang up the phone in the ‘Talk & Talk’ music video

Special song alert! fromis_9 has returned to the music scene with a special single album ‘Talk & Talk’ which was released on September 1. The nine piece girl group has made its return with the relatable song ‘Talk & Talk’ and its colourful music video that is capturing the fans’ hearts all over the world.

The ‘Talk & Talk’ music video begins with the fromis_9 members all in their own multicoloured, well-styled bedrooms as they are excited to talk on their old school landline telephones. One by one, each member picks up their phone to give a call to their loved one and does not want to hang up in the ‘flover APT’. Multiple situations play out when the girls carry the phones with them while taking a bath, working out and more, not wanting to stop talking even for a moment.

They all come together to dance out the song over its catchy lyrics in their fashionable clothes as the innocent feelings of staying with their loved one 24x7 is played out. While playing games, talking to their friends, the balcony is all they see where they can ‘Talk & Talk’ come rain or shine. The song’s lyrics are written by danke while being composed by Ryan Jhun, Anna Timgren, Denzil “DR” Remedios, Andreas Carlsson, Courtney Jenaé Stahl, and Stephen Stahl.

Check out the colourful music video below.

fromis_9 was formed by CJ E&M through the reality TV show ‘Idol School’ as the 9 girls went on to debut on January 24, 2018. This is the group’s first release since they joined their new agency PLEDIS Entertainment.

