fromis_9 drops set new personal record for ‘Midnight Guest’ stock pre-orders

Following the release of their exciting concept trailer for their upcoming mini album ‘Midnight Guest’ on December 30, fromis_9 have dropped the track list for their comeback! Released on January 10, the track list reveals that the mini album will have a total of 5 songs - ‘Escape Room’, ‘DM’, ‘Love is Around’, ‘Hush Hush’, and ‘0g’. Out of these, ‘DM’ will be the title track. Fans are also especially excited for ‘Hush Hush’, as two fromis_9 members, Park Jiwon and Lee Seoyeon have participated in writing the lyrics for the track.

The girl group also released a sparkly Album Art Moving Poster for ‘Midnight Guest’, which is set to release on January 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The moving poster shows 9 purple keys dangling from a heart-shaped keyring, chiming as they move. The girls have also kept fans busy with individual concept films and photos of each member, ever since announcing their comeback.

Additionally, on January 6, fromis_9 released a new concept film for ‘Midnight Guest’. The short clip showed the members having fun at a party and clicking adorable photos, together. Watch the fun concept film for ‘Midnight Guest’, below:

Congratulations are already due to fromis_9, even before the release of their upcoming mini album! The girl group crossed 80,000 stock pre-orders for ‘Midnight Guest’ as of January 3, according to their album distributor, YG PLUS. It only took five days for fromis_9 to surpass this figure, and effectively set a new personal record for the girl group.

Stay tuned for more updates about fromis_9’s upcoming mini album, ‘Midnight Guest’!