fromis_9 gets teary eyed on taking their first music show win since debut

Flovers, it’s time to have a party! fromis_9 has achieved their first music show win. On September 8, the girl group appeared on SBS MTV’s ‘The Show’ with a performance of their latest release, a special single album ‘Talk & Talk’. It is the group’s first-ever win on a music show making the moment all the more special for the members and their staff, as it comes more than 3 years and 7 months since their debut.

fromis_9 was one of the three contenders for the first place on the music show as the others were Kwon Eun Bi who made her solo debut on August 24 with mini-album ‘Open’ and its title song ‘Door’ as well as MIRAE who released the second mini-album 'Splash' and a title song of the same name. fromis_9 scored a total of 8,470 points taking first place.

Check out their reactions and encore performance below.

Released on September 1, the song portrays the innocent feelings of someone who has just begun a new relationship and wants to talk to their lover all day long. The feelings of not wanting to hang up the phone have been reflected throughout the music video for the song as the girls are stuck on their old school dialer phone, carrying it with them while doing a myriad of activities.

fromis_9 debuted with members Roh Jisun, Song Hayoung, Lee Saerom, Lee Chaeyoung, Lee Nagyung, Park Jiwon, Lee Seoyeon, Baek Jiheon and Jang Gyuri on January 24, 2018, after being formed on the reality show ‘Idol School’. The girl group recently was moved under the management of PLEDIS Entertainment.

