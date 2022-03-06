fromis_9 to halt promotional activities after members Lee Saerom and Jang Gyuri contracted COVID-19

On March 6, Pledis confirmed that fromis_9 members Lee Saerom and Jang Gyuri tested positive for COVID-19 and will halt promotional activities. The officials said, “ Lee Saerom is currently not exhibiting symptoms other than a cough and a sore throat, and Jang Gyuri is also not exhibiting any symptoms other than a sore throat. They are both administering self-treatment at home.”

Here is the full statement:-

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with some information on fromis_9 members Lee Saerom and Jang Gyuri being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as adjustments in their activities.

Lee Saerom and Jang Gyuri took a self-test as a proactive measure and tested positive on the self-test kit on Saturday, March 5. They promptly took a PCR test and were confirmed with COVID-19 on Sunday, March 6. Lee Saerom is currently not exhibiting symptoms other than a cough and a sore throat, and Jang Gyuri is also not exhibiting any symptoms other than a sore throat. They are both administering self-treatment at home. All fromis_9 members other than Lee Seoyeon and Lee Chaeyoung all preemptively underwent self-tests on Saturday, the 5th, which all the results came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms. Therefore, it would be difficult for Lee Saerom and Jang Gyuri to take part in fromis_9’s activities for a while. We will provide you with updates on their activity resumption.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Lee Saerom and Jang Gyuri, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

