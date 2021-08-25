fromis_9 to return with a special single album ‘Talk and Talk’ on THIS date

The agency announced on August 25th that fromis_9 will release a special single 'Talk & Talk' at 6 pm on the 1st of next month. 'Talk and Talk' is the first new release in about 4 months since Fromis Nine released their second single '9 WAY TICKET' in May. The agency announced, "You will be able to see the refreshing autumn song of fromis_9, which has been loved for its bright and dazzling music."

fromis_9 is a 9-member girl group formed through Mnet's 'Idol School' in 2017 and debuted the following year. They previously belonged to Off the Record Entertainment, but recently transferred to Pledis, who has been in charge of producing since their debut album. Pledis announced on August 16th, "fromis_9 will continue their activities after moving to our company, which has been in charge of producing since their debut album. The existing agency, Off the Record Entertainment, decided to transfer to the agency after in-depth discussions with the artist and the company about the future direction and growth potential of fromis_9.”

You can read the full notice by Pledis Entertainment here:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to announce that as of Monday, August 16, PLEDIS Entertainment will serve as the management company for the group fromis_9 (members LEE SAEROM, SONG HAYOUNG, JANG GYURI, PARK JIWON, ROH JISUN, LEE SEOYEON, LEE CHAEYOUNG, LEE NAGYUNG , and BAEK JIHEON).

As part of the label reorganization of OFF THE RECORD ENTERTAINMENT, which had previously managed fromis_9, the company, artists and PLEDIS Entertainment engaged in a thorough discussion of the group's future path and potential for further growth, and the decision was made to transfer the management of fromis_9 to PLEDIS Entertainment. fromis_9 will thus continue their activities as part of our company, which has been behind the production of the group's music from their debut album to their latest creations.

We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of fromis_9. We will spare no effort to ensure that fromis_9 can continue to thrive in all their diverse activities and achieve their next level of growth as artists. We ask that you continue to keep your eyes on fromis_9 and show them your support as they begin the next stage of their adventure with PLEDIS Entertainment. Thank you.

