fromis_9’s Baek Ji Heon to go on hiatus due to health concerns

Girl group fromis_9’s member Baek Ji Heon will be temporarily halting activities due to health concerns. The girl group’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement on February 24, sharing the news. According to the statement, Baek Ji Heon recently visited the hospital, where she was advised to take a break from her activities due to psychological anxiety.

Although Baek Ji Heon herself has a strong will to continue with her activities, it was decided to focus on her health for the time being, due to the recommendation of medical professionals that she requires sufficient rest and stability at present.

You can read PLEDIS Entertainment’s complete statement, below:

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

This is to inform you regarding the health and future schedule of fromis_9 member Baek Ji Heon.

Baek Ji Heon recently visited the hospital due to feeling unwell, and was advised that she needs sufficient rest and stability due to psychological anxiety.

The artist herself has a strong will to continue with her activities, but as recommended by the medical professionals, we believed it was better that she focuses on recovering her health for the time being. Therefore, we would like to inform you that Baek Ji Heon will not be able to participate in fromis_9’s activities for the time being.

As a result, Baek Ji Heon will be recuperating and carrying out her daily life while discussing with the medical professionals. We ask for your understanding for causing concern with this sudden news.

We will do our best to support Baek Ji Heon so that she can meet her fans in a healthy condition again.

Thank you.”

