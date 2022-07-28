fromis_9’s Jang Gyuri departs from the group & Pledis Entertainment; Label releases statement

On July 28th, Pledis Entertainment announced on Weverse, "Jang Gyuri has concluded her 5th mini-album 'From our Memento Box' promotions, and as of July 31st, she will conclude her contract with fromis_9 and other activities. She will be embarking on a new journey.” As a result, fromis_9 will reorganize as a 8-member group from August.

They debuted in early 2018. The title song 'We Go' of the second single '9 WAY TICKET' released in May of 2021 was re-emerged as a popular track. The members' refreshing image in the song interlocked, creating synergy. Especially in the second half of 2021, when they transferred to Pledis of HYBE Labels led by Chairman Bang Si Hyuk, their strength began to increase. Han Seong Su, CEO of Pledis, to which SEVENTEEN and others belong, has been producing since the debut of fromis_9. He was praised as a producer who knows the colors and charms of his groups and knows how to bring them to life.

As expected, there was synergy. fromis_9 released a special single 'Talk & Talk' in September of 2021 as a declaration ceremony after transferring to Pledis. With this song, she enjoyed their first #1 spot on a music show after about 3 years and 8 months of her debut. Through their 4th mini album 'Midnight Guest' released in January, they became a popular girl group by being recognized for their concepts and stardom.

However, in August of last year, Saerom, Ha Young Song, Jiwon, Roh Ji Sun, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Chae Young, Lee Na Kyung , and Baek Ji Heon signed a new exclusive contract when they transferred to Pledis. Only Jang Gyuri maintained the terms of the original contract signed with the previous agency, and this time the exclusive contract was terminated.

Pledis said, "This decision was made after long consideration and discussion together about what is the best direction for each other. To the 8 members of fromis_9 who are about to take a new leap forward, and Jang Gyuri , who has done her best as a member of fromis_9. We ask for your unsparing encouragement and love."

