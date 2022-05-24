fromis_9’s maknae Jiheon to rejoin group for new comeback releasing in June after brief hiatus

On May 23rd, an official from Pledis Entertainment announced, "fromis_9 will comeback with a mini album at the end of June. We plan to promote as a whole group, including Baek Ji Heon." This new album comes about 5 months after the 4th mini album 'Midnight Guest' released in January. fromis_9 recorded good results, ranking first on music shows with the title song 'DM'.

fromis_9 will release the album at the end of June. The album format is a mini album. Baek Ji Heon showed symptoms of anxiety and announced that she would focus on recovery, taking a brief hiatus from February onwards. On the other hand, fromis_9 held '2022 fromis_9 1st fan meeting 'fromis day' last month and met with fans.

fromis_9 is a South Korean girl group formed by CJ E&M through the 2017 reality show ‘Idol School’. The group is composed of nine members: Roh Jisun, Song Hayoung, Lee Saerom, Lee Chaeyoung, Lee Nagyung, Park Jiwon, Lee Seoyeon, Baek Jiheon and Jang Gyuri.

The group debuted on January 24, 2018, under Stone Music Entertainment with the release of their first extended play (EP), ‘To. Heart’. In September 2018, it was confirmed that fromis_9 would be managed by Off the Record Entertainment, a new label established by Stone Music. As part of their transfer, Pledis Entertainment was in charge of creative direction and the production of the group's music.

The group was co-managed by Off the Record and Stone Music. As of August 16, 2021, as part of the label reorganization of Off the Record Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment will serve as the management company for the group.

