fromis_9 to make their awaited comeback on THIS date with 1st album Unlock My World

Recently, fans had been asking about the ‘summer queens’ fromis_9’s comeback and finally PLEDIS released a moving poster to confirm their comeback with Unlock My World. The poster began with a blurred screen and a lock pattern, which was unlocked with ‘9’ later showing various shapes which joined together to become a bracelet, indicating the group has something new up their sleeve. They will be releasing their song on 5th June, 2023 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

fromis_9’s comeback:

This will be fromis_9's first album release since their debut 5 years ago. Fans are curious with what new concept they will be bringing. Last time, they stole the title of ‘summer queens’ with their last comeback, causing them to gain new fans for their beautiful vocals and gorgeous performance. The group is extremely underrated as each member is not only extremely good looking but are filled with talent, which they showcase during each comeback without fail. Amongst global fans, they have more popularity because they have grown with a steady pace with every comeback. The group have a lot to prove as it will be their first album.

The promotion scheduler:

PLEDIS also released the scheduler for their comeback Unlock My World and the promotions will begin with three sets of official photos, followed by concept trailer, highlight medley, official teaser and then official MV and album release on June 5. This has fans excited for all the new content they will receive from fromis_9.

fromis_9’s activities:

Park Yoo Na of ‘True Beauty’ and ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ fame will be starring in the upcoming film Long D and talked about her friendship with fromis_9’s Hayoung who unknowingly helped her prepare for her role in the film as a singer. She watched a lot of fancams to understand how to emote and perform on stage properly, which she got for Hayoung. She jokingly said that she is pretty sure Hayoung has no idea but she helped her lot to come up with a unique character for the film.

